Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

