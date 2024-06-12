Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $55,145,791 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.18.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,010.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $951.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,016.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

