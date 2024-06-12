Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $388.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

