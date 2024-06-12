Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

