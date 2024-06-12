Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

