Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,305,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $210,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

