Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.