Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

