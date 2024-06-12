Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.