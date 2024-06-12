Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $720.18 and a 200 day moving average of $656.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $798.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

