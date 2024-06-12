Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.