Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

