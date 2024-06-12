Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.