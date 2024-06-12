Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $602,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,038 shares of company stock valued at $37,904,396. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

