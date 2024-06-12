Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

