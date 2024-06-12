Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

