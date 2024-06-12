Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.19 and a 200 day moving average of $329.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

