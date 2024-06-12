Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

