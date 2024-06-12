Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 112,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

ADM opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

