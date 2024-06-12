Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

