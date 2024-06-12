Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

