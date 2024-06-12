Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

