Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.16. The firm has a market cap of $464.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

