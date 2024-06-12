Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.