Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 7,115 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.