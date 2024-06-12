Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 8,277 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

