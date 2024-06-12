Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,302,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

