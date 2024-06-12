JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at $218,270,043.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,343. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JFrog Stock Up 1.5 %
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.