Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 1,088,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,138,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

