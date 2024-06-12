Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Keyera Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$37.34.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.