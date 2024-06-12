Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Kforce has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.