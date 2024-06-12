Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,650,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,068,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.