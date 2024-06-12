Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $410.58

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 410.58 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 410.58 ($5.23), with a volume of 2325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

About Kosmos Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

