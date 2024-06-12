Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.513 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L stock opened at C$158.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$141.78. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$164.94. The company has a market cap of C$48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,590,264. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

