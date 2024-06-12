Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $462.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.