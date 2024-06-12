Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MAL opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$235.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.30 million. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6602187 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on MAL

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.