Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

