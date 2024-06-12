MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKP opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

