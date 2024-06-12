National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Down 4%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.67. 13,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 70,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

National Research Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.56.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter worth about $11,124,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of National Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

