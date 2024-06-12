National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on June 28th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of -560.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

