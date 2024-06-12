Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.05% of Perion Network worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perion Network by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Perion Network by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

