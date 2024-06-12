Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,505,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.6% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

