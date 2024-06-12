Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.