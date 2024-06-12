Nebula Research & Development LLC Decreases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

