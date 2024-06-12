Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 314.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,942 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

