Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 259.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.