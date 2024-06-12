Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 443.0% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2,614.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

