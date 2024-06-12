Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $776,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after buying an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

