Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $821,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.03. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

