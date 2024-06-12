Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NOC stock opened at $429.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
